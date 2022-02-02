Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 47.76%.

FSBC stock opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $520.22 million and a P/E ratio of 10.42. Five Star Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $33.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Five Star Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Five Star Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Five Star Bancorp were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 34.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

