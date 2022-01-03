Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Five Star Bancorp operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank. Five Star Bancorp provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and individuals. Five Star Bancorp is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBC opened at $30.00 on Thursday. Five Star Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $33.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.07.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 46.12%. The business had revenue of $21.94 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSBC. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 285.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter worth $175,000. 33.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

