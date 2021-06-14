Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR): Price Now Near $204.61; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for FVRR

Currently, FVRR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-2.59 (-1.25%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 50 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

FVRR ranks 287th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

FVRR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, FVRR’s price is down $-0.7 (-0.34%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows FVRR’s price action over the past 90 days.