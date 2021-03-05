Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR): Price Now Near $228; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for FVRR

At the moment, FVRR’s price is up $3 (1.33%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that FVRR has seen 2 straight up hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

FVRR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, FVRR’s price is up $0.29 (0.13%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Fiverr International Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For FVRR News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on FVRR may find value in this recent story:

Fiverr withdraws follow-on share offering

Fiverr International (FVRR) pulls its $700M follow-on-offering after determining that market conditions are not in the best interest of the company and its shareholders to raise equity capital.The company did not set a new time period for the proposed underwritten public offering of ordinary shares Shares of Fiverr are up 2.10% in premarket…

