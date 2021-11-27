flatexDEGIRO’s (FNNTF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of flatexDEGIRO in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNNTF opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. flatexDEGIRO has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $139.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.60.

About flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO AG provides online brokerage and IT solutions in the areas of finance and financial technology services in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, custody account management, and other banking products and services.

