Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT): Price Up $2.4 (0.84)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.24 (-0.08)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for FLT

At the moment, FLT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.24 (-0.08%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

FLT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, FLT’s price is up $2.4 (0.84%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as FLT has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows FLT’s price action over the past 90 days.

