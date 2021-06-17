Flex Ltd (FLEX): Price Down $-0.09 (-0.54)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.04 (-0.2)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for FLEX

At the time of this writing, FLEX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.2%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as FLEX has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

FLEX ranks 117th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Electronic Equipment stocks.

FLEX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, FLEX’s price is down $-0.09 (-0.54%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as FLEX has now gone down 5 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on FLEX; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows FLEX’s price action over the past 90 days.