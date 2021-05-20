Flex Ltd (FLEX): Price Up $0.18 (0.98)% Over Past Day, Up $0.16 (0.9)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for FLEX

At the time of this writing, FLEX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.16 (0.9%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as FLEX has now gone up 8 of the past 10 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 200 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

FLEX ranks 89th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Electronic Equipment stocks.

FLEX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, FLEX’s price is up $0.18 (0.98%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row FLEX has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 50 day moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning above them. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Flex Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.