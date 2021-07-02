Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND): Price Now Near $105.53; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for FND

At the time of this writing, FND (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.3 (-0.28%) from the hour prior. FND has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Retail stocks, FND ranks 78th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

FND’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, FND’s price is down $-0.28 (-0.26%) from the day prior. FND has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.