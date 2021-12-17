Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flora Growth Corp. is an all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of cannabis-derived products and brands. Flora Growth Corp. is based in TORONTO. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Flora Growth from $6.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Flora Growth in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of FLGC stock opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.47. Flora Growth has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $21.45.

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Flora Growth will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flora Growth during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Flora Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flora Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Flora Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Flora Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Flora Growth Company Profile

Flora Growth Corp., a cannabis company, cultivates, processes, and supplies cannabis products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis oil extracts and related products; manufactures and sells skincare and beauty products, such as gel cleanser, eye cream, moisturizer, and hydrating mask; manufactures dermo cosmetic products; and develops and sells pharmaceutical and over-the-counter products, including dietary supplements, phytotherapeutic and nutraceutical products, supplements, and related products.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flora Growth (FLGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com