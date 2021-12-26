Flow (Dapper Labs) Market Capitalization Reaches $473.95 Million (FLOW)

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. In the last seven days, Flow (Dapper Labs) has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. Flow (Dapper Labs) has a total market cap of $473.95 million and approximately $40.73 million worth of Flow (Dapper Labs) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow (Dapper Labs) coin can now be bought for approximately $20.34 or 0.00042744 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00044824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007448 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Flow (Dapper Labs) Coin Profile

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CRYPTO:FLOW) is a coin. It launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s official Twitter account is @FlowProtocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLOW features non-dilutive transactionless inflation, automatically increasing the balance of each holder daily without the need for a single transaction. This method of inflation allows for the token to be applied to modern DeFi use cases without diluting the token holders. The protocol gradually decreases inflation over time and ends with a capped supply, making FLOW an ideal store of value and a hedge against BTC. Designed for De-Fi:FLOW can help diversify collateral by being combined with digital assets that fill other roles such as ETH (Protocol) and AMPL (Elastic Supply). FLOW does not need to be staked or locked into a contract to receive inflation, therefore it can be applied to the full range of DeFi applications while still achieving its distribution target. “

Flow (Dapper Labs) Coin Trading

