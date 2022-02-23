Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $323,000 in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Body

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.11% of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $70,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $237,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 1,054.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 77.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FDHY opened at $51.54 on Wednesday. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $51.27 and a 12-month high of $56.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.93.

