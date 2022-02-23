Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW)

Body

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Global X MSCI Norway ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NORW. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 291,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 49,213 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 11,787 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 23,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 15,972 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NORW opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day moving average is $23.84. Global X MSCI Norway ETF has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $33.36.

