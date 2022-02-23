Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 17,982 Shares of Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UTSL)

Body

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its stake in Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UTSL) by 59.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,982 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.13% of Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares by 288.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 25,912 shares during the period.

Shares of UTSL opened at $31.09 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.78.

