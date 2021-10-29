Flowers Foods Inc (FLO): Price Now Near $24.91; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for FLO

At the moment, FLO (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.14%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

FLO ranks 17th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Food Products stocks.

FLO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, FLO’s price is up $0.03 (0.12%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that FLO has seen 2 straight up days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Flowers Foods Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< FLO: Daily RSI Analysis FLO’s RSI now stands at 32.8947.

FLO and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

Earnings Preview: Flowers Foods (FLO) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline

Flowers Foods (FLO) doesn’t possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

