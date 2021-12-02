Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $29.54

Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.54 and last traded at $29.55, with a volume of 664332 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.98.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.36.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.98 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 28.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter worth $453,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 8.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 124,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 36.0% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,312,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,916,000 after acquiring an additional 347,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

