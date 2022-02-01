FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $40.05

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.05 and traded as low as $38.09. FLSmidth & Co. A/S shares last traded at $38.09, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.05.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FLIDF)

FLSmidth & Co A/S engages in the provision of engineering, equipment, and service solutions to the mining and cement industries. It operates through the Mining and Cement segments. The Mining segment provides single engineered or standardized equipment, such as crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells and automated laboratories to bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions.

