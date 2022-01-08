Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Price Target Raised to CHF 173 at Barclays

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) had its price target boosted by Barclays from CHF 164 to CHF 173 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FLGZY. Bank of America lowered Flughafen Zürich from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Flughafen Zürich from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flughafen Zürich has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $173.00.

OTCMKTS:FLGZY opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.78. Flughafen Zürich has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $7.46.

About Flughafen Zürich

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds