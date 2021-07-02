Fluor Corp (FLR): Price Now Near $17.49; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for FLR

At the time of this writing, FLR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.08 (0.46%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Construction stocks, FLR ranks 19th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

FLR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, FLR’s price is down $-0.16 (-0.91%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as FLR has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 200 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows FLR’s price action over the past 90 days.