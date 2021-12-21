Flywire Corp (FLYW): Price Now Near $33.45; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for FLYW

At the moment, FLYW (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.44 (4.5%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Business Services stocks, FLYW ranks 178th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

FLYW’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, FLYW’s price is up $0.38 (1.15%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Flywire Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< FLYW: Daily RSI Analysis FLYW’s RSI now stands at 46.2264.

FLYW and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

