FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.800-$8.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25 billion-$5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.34 billion.FMC also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.80-$8.10 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.94.

FMC opened at $117.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.14. FMC has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $122.50.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FMC will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

FMC announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

