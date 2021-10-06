Fnb Corp (FNB): Price Now Near $11.58; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for FNB

Currently, FNB (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.14 (-1.19%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row FNB has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 200 hour changed directions on FNB; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Banking stocks, FNB ranks 101st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

FNB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, FNB’s price is down $-0.27 (-2.27%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Fnb Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< FNB: Daily RSI Analysis FNB’s RSI now stands at 17.1429.

FNB and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market