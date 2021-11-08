Fnb Corp (FNB): Price Now Near $12.54; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for FNB

Currently, FNB (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.09 (0.72%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Banking stocks, FNB ranks 126th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

FNB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, FNB’s price is up $0.09 (0.72%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row FNB has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on FNB; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Fnb Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< FNB: Daily RSI Analysis For FNB, its RSI is now at 53.5211.

FNB and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

