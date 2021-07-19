Foot Locker Inc (FL): Price Down $-0.65 (-1.16)% Over Past Day, Up $1 (1.84)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for FL

At the time of this writing, FL (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1 (1.84%) from the hour prior. FL has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Retail stocks, FL ranks 104th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

FL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, FL’s price is down $-0.65 (-1.16%) from the day prior. FL has seen its price go down 5 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. From a daily perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 day timeframes. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows FL’s price action over the past 90 days.

< FL: Daily RSI Analysis For FL, its RSI is now at 0.

FL and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

