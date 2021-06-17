Ford Motor Co (F): Price Now Near $14.98; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for F
At the moment, F (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.18 (-1.18%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row F has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100, 20 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Out of Automobiles and Trucks stocks, F ranks 24th in regards to today’s price percentage change.
F’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
At the moment, F’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.33%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Ford Motor Co’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.
News traders keeping an eye on F may find value in this recent story: UK in talks with six companies over battery 'gigafactories' for electric cars Six companies are in talks with the UK about building so-called gigafactories for production of batteries for electric cars in moves that could secure the future of Britain's automobile industry. Carmakers Ford and Nissan, conglomerates LG and Samsung, and start-ups Britishvolt and InoBat Auto are in discussions with the UK government or local authorities about locations for potential factories and financial support, according to people briefed on the talks.
