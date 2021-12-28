Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc (FMTX): Price Now Near $14.71; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for FMTX

At the moment, FMTX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.09 (0.62%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, FMTX ranks 103rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

FMTX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, FMTX’s price is up $0.07 (0.48%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows FMTX’s price action over the past 90 days.

< FMTX: Daily RSI Analysis For FMTX, its RSI is now at 75.7895.

FMTX and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

