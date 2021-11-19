Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc (FMTX): Price Up $0.14 (0.78)% Over Past Day, Up $0.15 (0.84)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for FMTX

At the moment, FMTX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.15 (0.84%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, FMTX ranks 122nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

FMTX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, FMTX’s price is up $0.14 (0.78%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on FMTX; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< FMTX: Daily RSI Analysis For FMTX, its RSI is now at 51.7241.

FMTX and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For FMTX News Traders

Investors and traders in FMTX may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

How Much Upside is Left in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (FMTX)? Wall Street Analysts Think 185%

The average of price targets set by Wall Street analysts indicates a potential upside of 184.6% in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (FMTX). While the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric is questionable, the positive trend in earnings estimate revisions might translate into an upside in the stock.

