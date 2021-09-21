Formfactor Inc (FORM): Price Now Near $37.34; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for FORM

At the moment, FORM (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.01 (0.03%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Electronic Equipment stocks, FORM ranks 101st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

FORM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, FORM’s price is down $-0.46 (-1.22%) from the day prior. FORM has seen its price go down 5 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Formfactor Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< FORM: Daily RSI Analysis FORM’s RSI now stands at 0.

FORM and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

