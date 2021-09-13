Formfactor Inc (FORM): Price Now Near $39.62; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for FORM

Currently, FORM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.1 (-0.25%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

FORM ranks 63rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Electronic Equipment stocks.

FORM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, FORM’s price is up $0.12 (0.3%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Formfactor Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< FORM: Daily RSI Analysis FORM’s RSI now stands at 75.6098.

Note: FORM and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with FORM rising at a slower rate than RSI.

