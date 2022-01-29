Fort L.P. Sells 148 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fort L.P. trimmed its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Booking were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 53.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth about $55,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,600.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BKNG. Argus upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,470.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,769.00.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,412.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,322.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,327.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $99.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.42, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,938.80 and a twelve month high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,973 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

