Fortinet Inc (FTNT): Price Now Near $260.64; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for FTNT

At the time of this writing, FTNT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.42 (0.55%) from the hour prior. FTNT has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

FTNT ranks 1st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Computers stocks.

FTNT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, FTNT’s price is up $4.18 (1.63%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that FTNT has seen 2 straight up days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows FTNT’s price action over the past 90 days.

< FTNT: Daily RSI Analysis FTNT’s RSI now stands at 79.4521.

FTNT and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For FTNT News Traders

Investors and traders in FTNT may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Hot Stocks: Restaurants drop; CIDM rallies; MRIN slides; FTNT sets new high; BHG continues post-IPO slump

primeimages/E+ via Getty Images Dined out lately? Wall Street doesn’t believe you. Restaurant stocks were among the standout losers on Thursday. This included notable declines in shares of Red Robin Gourmet (RRGB), Shake Shack (SHAK), BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI), Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN), Brinker International (EAT) and Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH). A…

