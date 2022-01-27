Fortis Advisors LLC Takes $99,000 Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 99,150 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,672,128,000 after purchasing an additional 198,947 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,786,000 after purchasing an additional 32,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,858,000 after purchasing an additional 17,279 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 717,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,732,000 after purchasing an additional 21,122 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 660,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,108,000 after buying an additional 83,573 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $302.06 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.18 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.39, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $398.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.18.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $622.00 to $498.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.86.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

