Fortive Corp (FTV): Price Down $-0.44 (-0.61)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.18 (-0.25)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for FTV

Currently, FTV (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.18 (-0.25%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that FTV has seen 3 straight down hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

FTV’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, FTV’s price is down $-0.44 (-0.61%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows FTV’s price action over the past 90 days.

For FTV News Traders

Investors and traders in FTV may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Advanced Sterilization Products Announces Aisha Barry as President

Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP), a global leader in infection prevention and a wholly owned operating company of Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV), has named Aisha Barry the new president of ASP.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market