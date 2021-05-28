Fortive Corp (FTV): Price Now Near $72.39; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for FTV

Currently, FTV (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.18 (-0.25%) from the hour prior. FTV has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

FTV ranks 27th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Measuring and Control Equipment stocks.

FTV’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, FTV’s price is up $0.14 (0.19%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as FTV has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on FTV; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Fortive Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.