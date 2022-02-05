Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Vertical Research lowered Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.93.

FTV stock opened at $64.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a 1-year low of $63.04 and a 1-year high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fortive will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

In other Fortive news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in Fortive by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 28,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,530,000 after acquiring an additional 57,197 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,035,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,891 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?

