Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI): Price Now Near $28.18; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for FTAI

Currently, FTAI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.16 (-0.56%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Business Services stocks, FTAI ranks 108th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

FTAI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, FTAI’s price is up $0.83 (3.04%) from the day prior. FTAI has seen its price go up 5 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 200 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< FTAI: Daily RSI Analysis FTAI’s RSI now stands at 100.

FTAI and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

