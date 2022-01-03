Fortress Wealth Group LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 438 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.2% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its position in Amazon.com by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 21,010 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 2,402 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,334.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,459.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3,439.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,178.80.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

