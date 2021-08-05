Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS): Price Up $0.34 (0.34)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.89 (-0.89)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for FBHS

Currently, FBHS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.89 (-0.89%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 200 hour changed directions on FBHS; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

FBHS ranks 32nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Construction stocks.

FBHS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, FBHS’s price is up $0.34 (0.34%) from the day prior. FBHS has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on FBHS; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows FBHS’s price action over the past 90 days.

< FBHS: Daily RSI Analysis For FBHS, its RSI is now at 69.8925.

FBHS and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

