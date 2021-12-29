Forum Energy Technologies Inc (FET): Price Now Near $16.07; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for FET

At the moment, FET (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.01 (0.06%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on FET; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

FET ranks 50th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Machinery stocks.

FET’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, FET’s price is down $-0.09 (-0.56%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Forum Energy Technologies Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< FET: Daily RSI Analysis For FET, its RSI is now at 85.4839.

FET and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

