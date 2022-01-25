Fossil Group Inc (FOSL): Price Now Near $10.14; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for FOSL

At the moment, FOSL (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.24 (-2.31%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row FOSL has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100, 200 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them with price now being below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Consumer Goods stocks, FOSL ranks 25th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

FOSL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, FOSL’s price is down $-0.26 (-2.5%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as FOSL has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows FOSL’s price action over the past 90 days.

< FOSL: Daily RSI Analysis FOSL’s RSI now stands at 62.8571.

FOSL and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

<500 - Internal server error