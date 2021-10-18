Fossil Group Inc (FOSL): Price Now Near $12.63; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for FOSL

Currently, FOSL (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.3 (2.43%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that FOSL has seen 2 straight up hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 200 hour moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Consumer Goods stocks, FOSL ranks 10th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

FOSL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, FOSL’s price is up $0.17 (1.36%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as FOSL has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 and 50 day changed directions on FOSL; they are now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Fossil Group Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< FOSL: Daily RSI Analysis FOSL’s RSI now stands at 90.

FOSL and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

