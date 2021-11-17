Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT): Price Now Near $28.17; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for FCPT

At the moment, FCPT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.23 (-0.81%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as FCPT has now gone down 5 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 200 hour changed directions on FCPT; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

FCPT ranks 193rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

FCPT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, FCPT’s price is down $-0.23 (-0.81%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as FCPT has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows FCPT’s price action over the past 90 days.

< FCPT: Daily RSI Analysis FCPT’s RSI now stands at 30.6452.

FCPT and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

