FourThought Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

FourThought Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,343 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,588 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 1.7% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 28.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 2.8% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in Boeing by 4.1% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 1,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.86.

NYSE:BA opened at $206.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.96, a PEG ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.46. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $183.77 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.74.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($15.25) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

