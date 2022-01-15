Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,416 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in FOX were worth $8,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in FOX in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 29.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 437.2% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $37.70 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.94 and a 1 year high of $42.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.46. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?