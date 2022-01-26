FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Lifted to “B+” at TheStreet

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

Shares of FOXA opened at $39.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.27. FOX has a 1 year low of $30.03 and a 1 year high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FOX will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of FOX by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 926,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,180,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in FOX by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 429,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,839,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,922,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in FOX by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 899,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,181,000 after buying an additional 217,172 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works