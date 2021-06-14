FRANCO NEVADA Corp (FNV): Price Now Near $152.73; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for FNV

Currently, FNV (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.42 (-0.27%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as FNV has now gone down 8 of the past 10 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

FNV ranks 1st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Precious Metals stocks.

FNV’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, FNV’s price is up $1.38 (0.91%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows FNV’s price action over the past 90 days.