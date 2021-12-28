Franklin Electric Co Inc (FELE): Price Now Near $93.73; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for FELE

At the moment, FELE (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.36 (0.39%) from the hour prior. FELE has seen its price go up 5 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

FELE ranks 8th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Electrical Equipment stocks.

FELE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, FELE’s price is up $0.52 (0.55%) from the day prior. FELE has seen its price go up 5 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Franklin Electric Co Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< FELE: Daily RSI Analysis For FELE, its RSI is now at 100.

FELE and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

<500 - Internal server error

For FELE News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on FELE may find value in this recent story:

iRobot (IRBT) Exhibits Strong Prospects Despite Headwinds