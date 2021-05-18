Franklin Resources Inc (BEN): Price Down $-0.4 (-1.14)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.33 (-0.94)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for BEN

At the moment, BEN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.33 (-0.94%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Trading stocks, BEN ranks 194th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

BEN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, BEN’s price is down $-0.4 (-1.14%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows BEN’s price action over the past 90 days.

