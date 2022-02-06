Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,675,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,876 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.75% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $378,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,755,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

MKC opened at $101.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.46. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $103.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

In related news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $3,308,731.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $823,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

