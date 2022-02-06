Franklin Resources Inc. Has $267.02 Million Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 784,263 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.90% of ANSYS worth $267,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 129.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,990 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter valued at $81,109,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 100.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,681,000 after acquiring an additional 158,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,442,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,533,948,000 after acquiring an additional 126,443 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 31.2% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 498,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,747,000 after acquiring an additional 118,676 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $339.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $326.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $372.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.32. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.79 and a 52 week high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 61.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.29.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

